(WHDH) — A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo has clearly spent time observing human visitors, that of course if a recently shared video of his expert bipedal walking is anything to go by.

In a video posted to social media on March 5, the zoo shows silverback Louis strolling about on two legs. It noted that Louis often favors this way of getting around, particularly when his hands are full of tasty snacks or the ground is muddy.

Check out the video below: