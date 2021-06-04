Two men made a daring jump from a burning boat moments before it sank off the coast of Port Everglades, Florida on Thursday.

James Rigby recalled smoke billowing from the boat as flames began to engulf it.

“Next thing we know the boat was catching fire,” he said, “so we slow the engine down and we cut it off and we tried to extinguish the smoke and that got too big.”

Rigby continued that they called mayday before making the decision to jump off the boat.

“The fire kept getting bigger and we couldn’t control it,” he said. “Now, it’s getting to the point where we got to abandon ship, we got to get off.”

Rigby and his crewmate jumped into the open water, spending nearly an hour floating at sea until the Coast Guard arrived.

They were taken to a Fort Lauderdale marina, where they were given blankets and evaluated by emergency crews.

Both men say they were not hurt but are aware of how the situation could have endded.

“Thank God that we’re safe, the Coast Guard was there for us,” Ribgy said. “The boat just burned and went under water. It’s just gone.”

#Breaking – @USCG crews from Station Fort Lauderdale responded to a 30’ vessel fire w/ 2 people, 5NM east of Port Everglades.



Both mariners were rescued from the water, wearing life jackets, & reported to be in good condition.



The vessel sunk & not considered a hazard. #SAR pic.twitter.com/p8bIgVKmZo — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 4, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)