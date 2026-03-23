BOSTON (WHDH) - Red is all over the board at Logan Airport, signaling cancelations to and from LaGuardia Airport in New York after Sunday night’s deadly crash.

“I have flown to LaGuardia many, many times,” Paul Lewkowicz said. “It’s pretty crazy, it’s a busy place.”

More than two dozen arrivals and departures between Logan and LaGuardia have been canceled following the crash. Some passengers got alerts before coming to the airport.

“I kinda panicked and thought ‘what am I gonna do?'” one traveler said.

“My flight got canceled at 2 a.m. Woke up at six, gotta find a new flight,” Lewkowicz said.

Gabrielle Evans, who is stuck at Logan, is trying to make a connecting flight through LaGuardia.

“I have another flight at 4:19, I have an hour and a half and some change,” Evans said.

Evans will be flying with a heavy heart, as the tragedy hits close to home.

“My dad is a pilot, shook me, I was really sad to hear about the pilots,” Evans said. “I hope the families are doing ok, and they get everything under control, the ATC, thats one of the hardest, most stressful jobs.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)