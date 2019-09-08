Gouda times to brie had by all at cheese festival

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Talk about a cheesy idea.

The Maine Cheese Guild is welcoming cheese lovers from all over the state and beyond to its fourth annual Maine Cheese Festival in Pittsfield on Sunday. Festival-goers will be able to sample and buy cheese from 20 small Maine cheese makers.

Event coordinator Arlene Brokaw says Maine cheese makers craft their products from the milk of goats, sheep and buffaloes in addition to cows.

Guild President Jessie Dowling says Maine cheese is on the rise. Cheeses from the state won 18 awards at this year’s Big E, the regional agricultural fair in Massachusetts.

There will also be food trucks, entertainers and beer and wine. The event’s scheduled to take place in Manson Park.

