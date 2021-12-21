BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced the activation of the National Guard to address the non-clinical support needs of overwhelmed hospitals and urged residents to return to wearing face masks in indoor public spaces as the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Up to 300 Guard members will begin training this week and will support 55 acute care hospitals, as well as 12 ambulance service providers across the state, Baker said.

The activation of the Guard comes as hospitals struggle with a critical staffing shortage, which has contributed to the loss of about 500 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds, according to Baker. Hospitals are also seeing a high level of patients, many due to non-COVID related reasons.

The Department of Public Health surveyed all hospitals and ambulance service providers and identified five key roles that non-clinical Guard personnel can serve in support hospital operations for up to 90 days:

Non-emergency transport between facilities: driving ambulances used to transfer patients between two healthcare locations such as when patients are discharged from a hospital and transferred to a long term care facility.

Patient observers: providing continuous or frequent observation of a patient who is at risk for harm to themselves.

Security support: helping to maintain a safe workplace.

In-hospital transport: bringing patients via wheelchair or, if needed, stretcher, from their patient room to tests such as x-ray or CT scan, or from the emergency department to their inpatient floor.

Food service/tray delivery support: delivering patient meals to their rooms

Effective come Dec. 27, all hospitals will be directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures likely to result in inpatient admission in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity, according to Baker.

Baker also recommended that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces.

All Bay Staters are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including transportation and health care facilities.

Baker reminded residents that the best way to remain protected against the virus is to get vaccinated.

Data released on Monday showed that 97 percent of COVID breakthrough cases in Massachusetts have not resulted in hospitalization or death. Findings also indicated that unvaccinated individuals are five times more likely to contract COVID than fully vaccinated individuals and 31 times more likely to contract COVID than individuals who have a booster.

The governor’s announcement comes a day after Boston Mayor Michelle announced a plan that will require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses in the city.

Baker will join Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders at the State House at 9 a.m. to discuss the new measures.

