Gov. Baker again pushing for permanent sales tax holiday

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a $610 million economic development bill that includes a proposal to create a permanent sales tax holiday for Massachusetts shoppers.

Retailers have long pushed for a permanent tax-free weekend. Lawmakers have occasionally voted to approve a single weekend tax holiday, but have shied away from making it permanent, pointing in part to the loss of revenue to the state.

A proposed question on the November ballot would circumvent lawmakers and require the state to designate a weekend in August of each year as a sales-tax free weekend for most items.

The same question would also lower the sales tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent

The Republican governor made a similar proposal last year, but Democratic legislative leaders failed to get behind the proposal.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)