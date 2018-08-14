Gov. Baker: Alewife Station garage structurally sound

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says the Alewife Station parking garage is structurally sound after it was shut down over the weekend due to crumbling concrete.

A car was struck last week by a piece of concrete that came loose from a deteriorating section of the garage. No one was injured but it prompted officials to conduct emergency repairs and a comprehensive engineering assessment.

“The review people did over the weekend to ensure the structural soundness of the garage confirmed that in fact, people can continue to park there for their commute,” Baker told reporters Tuesday. “I’ve said for a long time that for years people didn’t put the money that they should’ve put into the core system.”

A $5.7 million construction contract was awarded to overhaul the garage just prior to the incident. Work slated to begin in September will include repairing beams, patching concrete decks, re-caulking deck joints, and cleaning and flushing the existing drainage system.

The garage reopened on Monday but overnight parking is not permitted.

