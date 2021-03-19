Gov. Baker announces 1 million people have been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker marked a major milestone in the state’s push to vaccinate residents against COVID-19.

In a tweet Friday, Baker confirmed the state has now fully vaccinated more than 1 million people. He also thanked everyone who has assisted in the vaccination campaign.

Since the first vaccines were approved for emergency use in December, the federal government has shipped 3,221,320 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Massachusetts

The state has put 84.9 percent of them into people’s arms.

Massachusetts has now fully vaccinated over 1 million people and continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration. Thank you to everyone who has supported this progress! pic.twitter.com/wkbtX26Eza — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 19, 2021

