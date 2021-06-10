BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced the launch of the $4.6 million Rapid Reemployment grant program to help support training residents who have experienced unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will help place residents in high-demand job categories, such as technology and healthcare, by scaling up training opportunities provided by organizations to employers, the Baker administration said in an official statement.

“As Massachusetts focuses on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we think strategically about getting people back to work and increasing our investments in programs that are successfully serving local businesses and people most affected,” said Gov. Baker. “The Rapid Reemployment Program can help thousands of people get access to high demand jobs in the Commonwealth through workforce training and building skills to get people hired quickly.”

The grant relies on funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The application process is rolling until Sept. 20, 2021, or until funds are expended.

“This grant program will play a key role in helping people get back to work, which is a central component of our strategy for economic recovery,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennedy. “As we continue taking steps to put this pandemic behind us, efforts that assist in matching workers with available jobs and that provide necessary training to address gaps in skills will further our goal of accelerating the Commonwealth’s recovery.”

The first round of grant funding, which totals $360,000, will be awarded on Thursday to six employer partner programs that will train 105 participants, including:

JVS: $60,000 to train 15 Participants In partnership with MassHire Downtown Boston Career Center, JVS will provide training and placement to prepare individuals impacted by COVID-19 for jobs as Patient Care Technicians. Individuals trained will be placed at employer partners, including MassGeneral Brigham and Boston Children’s Hospital.

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School: $30,000 to train 10 Participants In partnership with MassHire North Central Career Center, Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School will provide training and placement to prepare individuals impacted by COVID-19 for jobs as Certified Nursing Assistants. Individuals trained will be placed at employer partners, including Next Step Healthcare, Heywood Wakefield Commons, Sunrise Assisted Living, Care Central VNA & Hospice, Inc.

Polus Center for Social & Economic Development, Inc.: $45,000 to train 15 Participants In partnership with MassHire North Central Career Center, Polus Center for Social & Economic Development, Inc. will provide training and placement to prepare individuals impacted by COVID-19 for jobs as Pharmacy Technicians. Individuals trained will be placed at CVS Pharmacy.

Roxbury Community College: $45,000 to train 15 Participants In partnership with MassHire Boston Career Center, Roxbury Community College will provide training and placement to prepare individuals impacted by COVID-19 for jobs as Pharmacy Technicians. Individuals trained will be placed at CVS Pharmacy.

Tech Foundry: $80,000 to train 20 Participants In partnership with MassHire Springfield Career Center, Tech Foundry will provide training and placement to prepare individuals impacted by COVID-19 for jobs as Computer Network Support Administrators. Individuals trained will be placed at Rediker Software, Paragus Strategic IT, Veritas Prep Charter School and Winslow Technology Group.

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School: $100,000 to train 30 Participants In partnership with MassHire Cape and Islands Career Center, Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will provide training and placement to prepare individuals impacted by COVID-19 for jobs as Pharmacy Technicians, Medical Assistants and C.N.As. Individuals trained will be placed at Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Healthcare and Bourne Manor.



