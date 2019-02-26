Gov. Baker announces departure of chief legal counsel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that Chief Legal Counsel Lon Povich will be leaving the post and that Bob Ross, the current general counsel at the Executive Office for Administration and Finance will be assuming the role.

Baker and Lt. Gov Karyn Polito announced the personnel change during a press conference the State House.

“Lon has served as an integral member of the Govern’s Office since the start of our administration, providing invaluable counsel to our team over the past four years,” Baker said in a statement. “One of Lon’s signature contributions to our Administration has been the appointment of 130 members of the judiciary, including 5 members of the Supreme Judicial Court, which will have an impact on the Commonwealth for years to come, and I thank Lon for his leadership over the past four years. Bob Ross has been a key advisor for our Administration on some of the most pressing issues relating to the state’s budget and finances, and we congratulate him on this new position.”

Prior to joining the Executive Officer for Administration and Finance, Ross was the Bureau Chief for the Business and Labor Bureau in the Office of Attorney General Martha Coakley, where he managed five divisions that regulate and enforce the laws governing businesses in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)