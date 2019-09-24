Gov. Baker announces emergency ban on all vaping products in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday an emergency ban on the sale of all vaping products amid a nationwide uptick in vaping-related illnesses.

Baker says the temporary four-month ban is meant “to pause sales for medical experts to collect info on what is driving the vaping-related illnesses.”

The illnesses, which resemble an inhalation injury, have helped trigger a swift backlash against e-cigarettes, including a proposed federal ban on flavors by the Trump administration, state-level restrictions in Michigan and New York, and an end to sales in Walmart stores nationwide.

The CDC is investigating the outbreak but has not yet identified a common electronic cigarette or ingredient.

The Massachusetts Department of Health said last week that there has been a steady rise in vaping-related illnesses since a mandate was issued requiring clinicians across the state to report all suspected cases of unexplained e-cigarette or vaping-associated pulmonary disease.

Nearly 10 people across the nation have died from vaping-related illnesses.

