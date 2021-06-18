Gov. Baker on Friday announced the designation of five new early college program designations slated to launch this fall.

The announcement came after Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito met with students from several Worcester public high schools to discuss their experiences in early college courses, part of a statewide initiative where high school students earn college credits at no cost and “gain experience and confidence to enroll in college.”

“The kids who get involved in this program, typically in conjunction with people in their high school and a nearby college, discover that not only can they do college work, they enjoy it,” said Baker.

Starting in the fall, 43 high schools across the Bay State will have designated early college programs that are expected to impact approximately 4,500 students. Through these programs, some students have earned enough college credits to be awarded an associate’s degree at the same time as their high school diploma, according to a statement released by the office of Gov. Baker.

The five early college programs approved this week include:

Gardner Academy for Learning and Technology in partnership with Mt. Wachusett Community College

High School of Commerce in Springfield in partnership with Springfield Technical Community College

North Quincy High in partnership with Quincy College

Quincy High School in partnership with Quincy College

Waltham High School in partnership with Framingham State and Massachusetts Bay Community College