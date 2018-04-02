Gov. Baker announces major reforms to policy, procedures for Mass. State Police

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) – Gov. Charlie Baker and the head of the state police plan announced major changes in policies and procedures after the agency was rocked by an overtime scandal and other recent disclosures.

Baker joined Col. Kerry Gilpin and other officials for the announcement at a Statehouse news conference on Monday.

Baker announced the reforms to “to increase oversight and accountability at the department. They include eliminating the entire Troop E, activating GPS technology in cruisers and developing a body camera program.

View a detailed breakdown of the changes below:

An internal audit last month uncovered cases in which troopers may have been paid overtime for shifts never worked in 2016. Nine troopers have since retired and nine others are suspended without pay.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has launched a criminal investigation and has called on the Republican governor to show more leadership on issues plaguing the state police.

