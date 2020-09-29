Baker announces transition to Step 2 of Phase 3 for low-risk communities effective Oct. 5

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that effective Monday, lower-risk communities in Massachusetts will be permitted to move into Step II of Phase III of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan.

Lower-risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a “red” community in any of the last three weekly Department of Public Health weekly reports.

This means that effective Oct. 5, a limited number of sectors will be eligible to reopen, with restrictions, in Step II of Phase III for lower risk communities only:

Indoor performance venues will be permitted to open with 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people.

Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50 percent with a maximum of 250 people.

For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step II activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks, and laser tag will also be permitted to open and capacity will increase to 50 percent.

Fitting rooms will be permitted to open in all types of retail stores.

Gyms, museums, libraries, and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50 percent.

Revised Gatherings Order:

The limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities.

Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people for all communities.

Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step I communities, and a limit of 100 people in lower risk, Step II communities.

The @MassGovernor Charlie Baker announces communities at lower risk for covid-19 spread can move to phase three, step two. This includes towns in green and yellow on the risk map. Certain indoor recreation activities will be https://t.co/zWZTPla3wH includes laser tag operations pic.twitter.com/SC7MaX9IvI — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 29, 2020

