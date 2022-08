ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker has activated 30 specially trained firefighters with the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in putting out the Briarwood brush fire, which has been burning for a month.

The team is from Joint Base Cape Cod, and will assist state and local first responders.

The activation is in response to a request from the Town of Rockport. So far, the fire has spread across at least 19 acres.