EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker called the charges and allegations against Steve Wynn “distressing and appalling.”

Wynn stepped down as the chairman of the Republican National Committee Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported a number of women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has since launched an investigation.

“I think it’s up to the Gaming Commission to work with the other folks in the gaming industry to make a decision about what this means relative to the state statute and all the rest,” said Baker. “I hope they can move quickly on this and render an opinion in the not so distant future.”

Wynn denied all allegations in a statement, saying: “The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous. We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations regardless of the truth.”

He then went on to blame the report on his ex-wife, adding that it stems from a contentious divorce.

Wynn Resorts is currently building a $2.4 billion casino in Everett.

An Everett City Councilor said no one should ever be subjected to sexual harassment, but he also said he doesn’t want the thousands of people in Everett who will benefit from the casino project to pay the price for the alleged behavior of one man.

