Gov. Baker congratulates Biden, Harris on winning White House

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 presidential election, and said courts should make “fact-based, lawful” decisions if President Donald Trump mounts a legal challenge.

“This has been a long and divisive campaign, but now it is critical for us all to focus on the very real and immediate challenges facing this nation,” Baker tweeted after congratulating Biden and Harris.

Trump has refused to concede and has threatened legal action over ballot counting, potentially involving the Supreme Court. Baker, a Republican, said any court involved in legal challenges should “move quickly.”

“If the courts do get involved, they must move quickly to make fact-based, lawful decisions, because the people of this nation – who came out and voted in record numbers – deserve a government that can work collaboratively to fight COVID-19, rebuild our economy and give people hope that there will be a positive path forward,” Baker tweeted.

I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their victory. This has been a long and divisive campaign, but now it is critical for us all to focus on the very real and immediate challenges facing this nation. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 7, 2020