Gov. Baker cracking down on gatherings as video of large party in Framingham surfaces

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Video and pictures that were taken in Framingham Thursday night show people crowding into a parking lot for a gathering that began as a car show — many of them not wearing masks.

The party took place off Waverly Road behind the Caps Discount Auto Parts store. Neighboring businesses said the get together is a weekly event that sometimes attracts upwards of 300 people.

Jenna August shot the video on her cellphone on her way home from work.

“No one had masks on and no one was social distancing and I was just kinda surprised to see that,” she said.

Rajesh Patel, who works at the nearby Old Station Wine & Spirits store, said he is worried the parking lot party could become a breeding ground for COVID-19.

“It’s just too many people. It’s trouble,” he said. “Let’s say 10 people have the coronavirus, they could spread it to the 100 and these 100 can spread to more people – that’s what I’m concerned about.”

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts and Governor Baker said that uptick is due in large part to gatherings like this one.

“These parties are too big, too crowded and people are simply not being responsible about face coverings, social distancing,” Baker said.

The state is now lowering the number of people allowed to gather outdoors.

August said she hopes her video helps officials crackdown on these large gatherings so no one else gets sick.

“It’s frustrating. I feel like a lot of people just don’t care and the reason why its spreading and numbers are going up is because of events like this,” August said.

7NEWS reached out to the local health department who said they were unaware of the weekly gathering and would look into it.

