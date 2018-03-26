Gov. Baker criticizes Massport for not publicly reporting salaries of troopers at airport

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) criticized the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) for not publicly reporting salaries made by state troopers at the airport, the latest scandal to hit the State Police.

Baker called it a “deliberate decision” to not post the salaries back in 2010. He said he is not sure why it was done.

In a statement, Massport said, “This compensation information has been provided publicly to media in the past and has been filed with the comptroller’s office in a different form. This information will now be provided on the comptroller’s website consistent with the practices of the State Police.”

Just last week, an internal audit found more than 20 troopers from Troop E along the Mass Pike may have been paid overtime for shifts they did not work. Since then, some troopers have been suspended and other have retired.

“I’d certainly be the first to agree it’s important for State Police to get its act together. And I would argue that some of the actions taken by the colonel are directly designed to address some of those issues,” said Baker.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)