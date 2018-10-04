Gov. Baker establishes task force focusing on safety, security at large venues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order Thursday creating a new task force focused on safety and security practices across the state.

The task force, comprised of several security experts, will be tasked analyzing and executing security practices for locations where large groups of people gather, from concert halls to amusement parks, to sports stadiums.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to make sure that we’re sharing best practices, we’re working together, and we’re doing all the things we can do to ensure everybody’s safety,” New England Patriots owner Rober Kraft said. “Knowing that everyone can come into our various venues and be safe is the role of this committee to help.”

The task force will create a basic guideline for venue security and submit it to the governor next spring.

