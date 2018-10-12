Gov. Baker: Fall River mayor should step aside during probe

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is calling on the mayor of Fall River to step aside after he was charged with using investments in a company he formed as his “own personal ATM” to enjoy casinos, adult entertainment, buy a Mercedes, and pay student loan debt.

A spokesman for the Republican governor said Friday that Baker is urging Democratic Mayor Jasiel Correia to “act in the best interests of the people of Fall River and step aside until the case is resolved.”

Baker stopped short of calling for Correia to resign.

Correia was arrested Thursday and charged with wire fraud and filing false tax returns. He pleaded not guilty in federal court, and said he believes he will be vindicated and will “absolutely not” resign.

Baker’s re-election campaign removed Correia’s endorsement from its website.

