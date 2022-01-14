BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker filed a nearly $5 billion bond bill Friday that he said will help cover the costs of critical services.

The proposal would let the state borrow more than $4.1 billion to maintain, repair, and modernize a variety of assets that serve those most in need, help educate the future workforce, deliver on environmental objectives, and keep communities and workers safe.

It includes another $841 million in borrowing to improve cybersecurity, purchase critical public safety equipment, and continue grant programs that support local communities.

Baker said the proposal “supports essential capital investments that will deliver long-lasting benefits to Massachusetts residents for years to come, with a focus on safety, resiliency and opportunity.”

Some of the highlights include: $185 million for cybersecurity and IT infrastructure and $160 million for public safety investments, including $100 million for the replacement of about 300 vehicles per year, half of which will be hybrid.

It also includes $100 million to help high schools, community colleges and training programs expand access to career technical education programs and $60 million to help the creation of affordable rental housing; and $400 million in energy efficiency initiatives.

The bill needs the support of state lawmakers before becoming law.

