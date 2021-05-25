Gov. Baker files legislation to extend some COVID-19 emergency measures, including expanded outdoor dining

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday filed legislation to extend certain COVID-19 measures that are currently in place via executive orders that are set to expire on June 15 when the State of Emergency is rescinded.

The new legislation proposes to extend measures providing for a temporary suspension of certain open meeting law requirements, special permits for expanded outside dining at restaurants, and billing protections for COVID-19 patients, according to Baker’s office.

“When the State of Emergency ends, these orders will expire, and temporarily extending these measures will allow for time to transition. Extending these measures, which were instituted by executive order, requires legislation,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Baker’s bill will extend provisions related to the Commonwealth’s open meeting law until Sept. 1, which will allow additional time to consider possible permanent changes to the open meeting law to provide for greater flexibility in conducting open meetings through reliance on electronic streaming and similar measures.

The bill will also grant municipalities authority to extend special permits for restaurants offering outdoor dining issued under the State of Emergency through November 29, 2021.

The legislation will also extend a protection adopted in an executive order that prohibits medical providers from billing patients who have received COVID-related emergency and inpatient services for charges in excess of costs paid by their insurers.

Most restrictions, including limitations placed on businesses, will be rescinded on May 29 as Massachusetts nears the goal of vaccinating four million residents, Baker announced earlier this month.

“Massachusetts is leading the nation in the vaccination effort and that progress is enabling the Commonwealth to return to normal,” Baker said. “These temporary measures will help businesses and residents in this transition period, and I look forward to working on these and other issues in the week ahead with our partners in the Legislature.”

