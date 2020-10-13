Gov. Baker hesitant to make exception for Middleton reopening process

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker addressed concerns about a COVID-19 cluster in Middleton that has been impacting the town’s reopening efforts

Town leaders have asked the governor to reconsider classifying their town as a high-risk community.

An outbreak inside the jail accounts for all but one of the reported cases in town. The leaders said that because those cases are included in the community data, they cannot move forward with the reopening process.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Baker said it is just too hard to start making exceptions.

“for us to start saying, ‘Well we’re not gonna call this one that’ and making what we consider to value judgments on the data, I think at some level that creates more confusion than it would create clarity.”

Baker also blamed an uptick in COVID-19 cases on young people in their twenties and thirties. He said that those particular age groups is more relaxed about following health guidelines because they do not get as sick as older age groups.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)