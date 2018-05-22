BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker honored 14 fallen service members at the Statehouse on Tuesday.

Baker presented the families of those military heroes who were killed in action or died in service with the Medal of Liberty.

“It gives us a chance to remind the families that we won’t forget about their family members’ sacrifice and what they paid to preserve our freedom,” Baker said.

Sgt. Gilbert Carvalho was killed in action in Vietnam. His daughter, Brenda Aguier, accepted the medal Tuesday on his behalf.

He would do it again,” Aguier said. “My father was a strong man and joined the military at a very young age, and just wanted to serve and protect his family and his country.”

Michael Dawson’s son, John, was killed while serving as a medic in Afghanistan.

“The sacrifice that he’s made for all of us, It’s important,” Dawson said.

Gov. Baker said the ceremony also serves as a way to recognize their families.

“For the folks who lose somebody, the most important thing they need to know is that we will honor and treasure and cherish that person’s service and that we will never forget,” he said.

Most of all, it’s a memorable way to celebrate Memorial Week in Massachusetts. The Medal of Liberty was established in 2009 by the Mass. Legislature.

