Gov. Baker in favor of proposal to rename Fore River Bridge in honor of Michael Chesna

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s in favor of a proposal to rename the Fore River Bridge in Weymouth in honor of fallen police sergeant Michael Chesna.

“We would be honored to sign it to remember and to recognize his contribution to the community and his sacrifice,” Baker said.

State Sen. Patrick O’Connor, who represents Weymouth, thinks it’s a great idea as well and he will speak to community members first before pushing legislation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)