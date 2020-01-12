Gov. Baker: Injured prison guards recovering

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The three correctional officers who were injured in a prison riot in Shirley Friday are recovering, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Six inmates surrounded and attacked an officer at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center Friday, and two other officers were injured when they responded to the attack. All suffered head injuries and the first officer attacked required surgery.

“Karyn Polito and I just visited with the correctional officers who were attacked on Friday and their families,” Baker tweeted Sunday. “They were badly injured, but able to share their thoughts on what happened. Very grateful they were there for each other.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)