Gov. Baker introduces bill to give judges more tools to hold dangerous person

BOSTON (WHDH) - Standing with district attorneys and police chiefs, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker introduced a bill he says would give judges more tools to hold a dangerous person accused of a crime.

It comes months after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed allegedly by a career criminal and months after Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed.

Police say the suspect in that case had a history of run-ins with police and was out on bail.

“The judges are only as good as the information that’s in front of them. There are a number of elements in this bill to ensure they have more information,” Baker said.

The bill would change state law by giving judges the ability to consider a defendant’s entire criminal history instead of the charges before the court at the time.

Baker says he has been gathering information from district attorneys, law enforcement, and people in the court system on ways to improve the process.

“It would be the whole thing, but the most important element to this is it would be more than just the case for which that person is currently in front of the court,” Baker said.

“This is a big deal,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson.

Frederickson thanked the governor for the bill. He says, right now, the system doesn’t work.

“With this current situation that we’re working under, was that fair to the Tarantino family. Was it fair to the Gannon family. Was it fair to the Chesna family,” Frederickson said.

The bill creates a felony for those who cut off a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet.

The legislature isn’t even in formal session right now, so there’s really no telling when they may take this up.

