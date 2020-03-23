Gov. Baker issues ‘stay-at-home’ order to slow spread of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that a “stay-at-home” order will go into effect on Tuesday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at noon on Tuesday, March 24, all non-essential workers will be required to stay in their homes and limit all “unnecessary” activities until April 7, Baker said.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare facilities, gas stations, public transit, restaurants that offer takeout and delivery, police departments, and other essential operations will remain open while the advisory is in effect.

Any business that isn’t deemed essential “can’t be open” any longer, according to Baker.

Baker said the public will be permitted to travel to such businesses and that roads will remain open.

Baker also urged residents over the age of 70 and those who have underlying health issues to remain in their homes as much as possible.

All residents should continue to practice self-isolation and social distancing until further notice.

There are 646 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth. Five people have died from the virus.

