Gov. Baker launches COVID-19 command center to focus on coronavirus response

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced the creation of a new COVID-19 command center to focus on the coronavirus response in the state.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Baker said the center will be led by Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders to improve planning and preparedness efforts throughout the Commonwealth.

“By convening decision-makers from key facets of state government, state government is able to continue to ramp up our dedicated response to COVID-19,” Sudders said.

The command center will provide the governor and members of his administration with daily briefings.

It will also decide how to spend state funds as the number of coronavirus cases are likely to increase.

The command center will also work with local boards of public health, plan quarantine operations and expand lab capacity for testing.

As of Friday, Sudders said over 400 people have been tested for COVID-19.

A third commercial lab in the state will also aid with testing, Sudders said, after getting approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp received approval on Friday.

