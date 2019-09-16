Gov. Baker looking to sell Hynes Convention Center to help fund South Boston expansion

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced plans on Monday to pursue an expansion of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in South Boston.

Baker is looking to consolidate the city’s convention business in one “dynamic” location to ensure that Boston continues to be a major global event destination.

The plan calls for the sale of the Hynes Convention Center in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, which would open up a valuable parcel for redevelopment in the heart of the city, in addition to serving as part of a financing plan for the expansion.

Baker’s administration says it plans to file legislation authorizing the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority to sell the Hynes property, with the proceeds of the sale set aside for the BCEC expansion project.

“Boston is a popular convention destination, and there has been market demand for larger, more flexible event space in recent years. This expansion will meet demand, unlock greater economic potential, and support the creation of new jobs,” Baker said in a press release. “Our plan will make Boston’s convention space more efficient and maximize new economic opportunities in both the Seaport and the Back Bay, benefiting the City of Boston and the Commonwealth.”

The Hynes, which first opened in 1963, is said to be in need of major capital investments estimated at nearly $200 million.

The plan would consolidate Boston’s large and small event business in a single, larger, more flexible space with an efficient and fiscally responsible approach.

The legislation authorizes 200,000 square feet of additional space, which is expected to include a 100,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 60,500-square-foot ballroom, and 44,000 square feet in additional meeting rooms.

