Gov. Baker: Mask decontamination site ready to go online as ‘very difficult’ weeks begin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An enormous machine is set to begin decontaminating N95 masks in Somerville next week as coronavirus cases and Massachusetts health care workers’ need for protective gear are predicted to increase, officials said Saturday.

Partners HealthCare and Columbus, Ohio tech nonprofit Battelle are installing the machine in a former KMart, making it the fourth mask decontamination center in the country. The machine can sterilize up to 80,000 N95 masks a day, and the masks can be decontaminated five to 10 times before they need to be thrown out.

Partners HealthCare Chief Innovation Officer Chris Coburn said his network currently requires 25,000 masks a week and that number is expected to rise to 45,000 a week.

“This system will enable that growth and help the protection of frontline health care workers,” Coburn said. “Masks that come out of here have the same level of decontamination of a mask that was purchased new from the manufacturer.”

After touring the building Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker praised local officials for organizing the facility and said it would be necessary to help first responders and health care workers.

“This is the beginning,” Baker said. “We need a lot of medical staff to have the capacity to deal with what we believe will be a very difficult next two to three weeks.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)