Gov. Baker: Mass. will soon see ‘enormous increase’ in coronavirus testing

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts will soon see an “enormous increase” in coronavirus testing, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday after touring Quest Diagnostics in Marlborough.

RELATED: Baker signs emergency legislation as unemployment numbers spike

“We believe that over the course of the next several days and weeks, there will be an enormous increase in the amount of testing that takes place on a daily basis here in the Commonwealth,” Baker told reporters during a press conference.

Quest Diagnostics, a private company, was authorized by the FDA earlier this week to provide testing for COVID-19.

“I do believe that with the pivots and adjustments that are being made by organizations like Quest here in Marlborough and by many of our hospital partners and by the state lab and other organizations, we will get to the point where we’re doing the amount of testing every day that we believe we need to be doing,” Baker added.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said that by Monday, the state hopes to have the capacity to process 3,500 tests between the state lab in Jamaica Plain, Quest Diagnostics, and the Broad Insitute.

Tests right now are being prioritized for first responders, healthcare workers, and those in critical condition, according to Sudders.

RELATED: Baker orders closure of all daycare programs, makes exemptions for parents on frontline fighting coronavirus

Come next week, Quest Diagnostics says it is aiming to process 20,000 tests per day on a national level.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)