Gov. Baker: Massachusetts can better deal with 2nd shutdown

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is in a better position to deal with another federal government shutdown.

That’s according to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker who said Monday top officials in his administration and the Democratic-controlled Legislature have met to prepare in the event of a second shutdown.

He said the focus has been on helping federal employees living in Massachusetts who may not get paid during a shutdown. Baker and House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka have considered giving workers access to state unemployment benefits.

He said they’ve also looked at what they could do if certain federal programs — like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — face a funding cutoff.

A Friday midnight deadline is looming for Congress and President Donald Trump to prevent a second partial government shutdown.

The first shutdown lasted a record 35 days.

