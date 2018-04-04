Gov. Baker: We must ‘never forget’ what Martin Luther King stood for

Dr. Martin Luther King’s lasting legacy was honored Wednesday at the Massachusetts Statehouse, where a flag was lowered to half-staff to mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

The anniversary of King’s death coincides with a resurgence of white supremacy, the continued shootings of unarmed black men and a parade of discouraging statistics on the lack of progress among black Americans on issues from housing to education to wealth. But rather than despair, the resounding message repeated at the commemorations was one of resilience, resolve, and a renewed commitment to King’s legacy and unfinished work.

During a ceremony on the Statehouse steps, Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about how divided politics are today and how King’s message is just as relevant today as it was years ago.

“That voice. That grace. That style. Clearly, we needed it then. We would be so better off if we had it now,” Baker said. “That’s why it’s so important that we never forget who he was, who he stood for and what he represented.”

A prayer service in honor of King will also be held at Boston University.