Gov. Baker names new head of the state Gaming Commission

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has named Cathy Judd-Stein as the new head of the state Gaming Commission.

She takes the post after former chairman Stephen Crosby resigned in September over concerns of bias in the commission’s inquiry into Wynn Resorts — charges he denied.

Judd-Stein has served as deputy chief legal counsel in the governor’s office since 2015 and as a legal adviser to five Massachusetts governors. She’s also served as executive director of Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick’s Judicial Nominating Commission and general counsel for the Massachusetts State Treasury.

Massachusetts is investigating how the Las Vegas company handled allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. The outcome could impact the company’s gambling license. Wynn plans to open Encore Boston Harbor this summer.

The appointment comes as Massachusetts’ casinos are reporting increased revenues.

