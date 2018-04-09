BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he’s not planning to meet with Vice President Mike Pence when the fellow Republican travels to Boston to attend a Republican National Committee event.

Baker told reporters Monday his calendar was filled with other events.

Baker, who refused to vote for President Trump during the 2016 election, said he wasn’t trying to send a message.

Baker said he didn’t know about the Tuesday event ahead of time.

He said typically when important federal officials come through town, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, he’ll try to say hello if he can.

Baker said his Tuesday schedule included an event in New Bedford, which he said conflicted with the Pence event.

Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said she wasn’t asked to attend and also has other commitments.

