Gov. Baker not sure he’ll vote for GOP candidate he endorsed

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he hasn’t decided if he will vote for fellow Republican and U.S. Senate candidate Geoff Diehl even though he has publicly endorsed his candidacy.

Baker made the statement during his second debate Wednesday with Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez.

Baker says he decided to back the state’s Republican ticket which includes Diehl, who co-chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign. When pressed, the governor wouldn’t say whether he would vote for Diehl, who’s hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Baker hit back at Gonzalez during the hour-long debate on WGBH, faulting a proposal by Gonzalez to create a so-called single-payer health care system in Massachusetts, saying it would cost $30 billion.

Gonzalez said the plan would save money overall.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

