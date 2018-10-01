Gov. Baker not too concerned with news of ouster of GE CEO

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says he’s not too concerned with news that General Electric has ousted its CEO, taken a $23 billion charge and said it would fall short of profit forecasts.

The Massachusetts Republican said Monday the company, which he helped lure to Boston in 2016, is still worth about $100 billion and has what he called a “huge footprint” in Massachusetts in health care, green technology, and renewable energy.

GE moved from Connecticut with the help of incentives of up to $120 million through state grants and other programs, and $25 million in property tax relief from Boston.

Baker said the deal involved improvements to public-owned land that GE can lease. He said the state “did not write a big check to GE based on job projections or anything like that.”

