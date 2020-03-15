Gov. Baker orders all Mass. schools shut for 3 weeks to slow spread of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all schools closed for thee weeks Sunday as the state tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker said all elementary, secondary and private schools would suspend operations starting Tuesday through April 7. Special education facilities will remain open.

Baker said he is not calling for childcare centers to be closed at this time, but said facilities need to observe health guidelines. And he said parents need keep their children separate from others while they are home from school instead of having “free-for-all playdates.”

“We’re not doing our part to prevent the spread if a ton of kids are hanging out and playing video games and sharing snacks from one house to the next,” Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)