Gov. Baker orders closure of all daycare programs, makes exemptions for parents on frontline fighting coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced that he has ordered the closure of all early education centers and family childcare programs in Massachusetts in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

All programs must close by Monday, March 23, Baker said during a press conference at the State House.

Exemptions will be made for parents who are on the frontline fighting the virus, such as nurses, doctors, first responders, and others in critical positions, according to Baker.

“Volunteers and teachers and staff from some childcare programs have already reached out to the department to say that they are ready and willing to start providing care, which will be a relief to many of the parents who are working day and night to combat COVID-19,” Baker said.

Families who work to maintain the health and welfare of Bay State residents will receive priority access, Baker added. There will also be waivers put in place for vulnerable children.

Baker said his department will work hard to make space for non-emergency workers who are in need of childcare.

Baker also announced a new legislature that will allow unemployment claims to be paid out more quickly by waiving the one-week waiting period for benefits.

“This important change will ensure that we can much-needed unemployment assistance to workers who are impacted by COVID-19,” Baker said.

Baker said his administration is also ramping up operations to make all unemployment claims are handled efficiently.

New measures on tax relief for local small businesses will also be implemented, including those who paid less than $150,000 in sales, meals, and room occupancy taxes in 2019, Baker said.

Taxes due for March, April, and May will instead be due on June 20, according to Baker. Penalties and interest will also be waived.

Residents won’t be able to undergo non-essential elective surgeries until further notice, Baker added.

