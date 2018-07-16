Gov. Baker orders flags lowered to half-staff for fallen Weymouth officer

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered that U.S. and Commonwealth flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna.

The order, which will remain in effect until further notice, applies to flags statewide, according to Department of Transportation communications director Jacquelyn Goddard.

Chesna, 42, a six-year veteran of the department, was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Governor Baker has ordered that U.S. and Commonwealth flags be lowered to half-staff immediately, until further notice, in honor of Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna, who died in line of duty on Sunday, July 15. pic.twitter.com/JtnK680cZP — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 16, 2018

