Gov. Baker participates in annual stocking of Jamaica Pond

BOSTON (WHDH) - In a sure sign that spring has returned to the Bay State, Gov. Charlie Baker joined other state officials for the annual release of trout into Jamaica Pond.

Baker joined Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space Chris Cook, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton, and Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon in welcoming schoolchildren to participate in the festivities.

The spring stocking included 900 rainbow trout, 40 brown trout, 40 brook trout and 25 tiger trout, a cross between a female brown trout and a male brook trout.

Students from the Curley K-8 School and the John F. Kennedy Elementary School took part in the fun.

