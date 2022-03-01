QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker and several New England Patriots players are all sporting a new haircut in support of pediatric research and treatments at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Granite Telecommunications hosted its 9th annual “Saving by Shaving” event Tuesday to raise funds for the hospital.

Dozens of people sat in barber chairs to get their heads shaved, including Patriots players David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy.

“It’s just hair,” Andrews said. “It’ll grow back and, you know, it’s for a good cause.”

Baker sat next to the players as he got his head shaved.

“At this point, it’s something we do because it’s just a chance to do something really special for a whole bunch of people who are part of our community,” Baker said.

Former Patriots player Matt Light also tackled the challenge of getting his head shaved.

“I look at this event and I say this is what real leadership looks like,” he said.

Baker says even after his term as governor ends, he will continue to support this event.

“It’s been an honor for me to have a chance to do this every year,” he said.

Granite Telecommunications was able to present a $5 million check to the hospital during the event.

