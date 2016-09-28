Gov. Baker planning first overseas trade mission to Israel

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning his first overseas trade mission to Israel.

Administration officials say the focus of the six-day trip will be to pitch Massachusetts as a potential business hub to Israeli cybersecurity and digital health firms looking to expand into the U.S.

Officials say the trip also reflects the longstanding economic and cultural ties between Israel and Massachusetts.

The Republican governor is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Dec. 9 and depart on Dec. 14.

The entourage will consist of 12 administration officials, including Baker, and 40 private sector representatives.

The administration is partnering with the New England-Israel Business Council with the support of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

Administration officials say tax dollars will only be used to cover the cost of Baker’s state police security detail.

