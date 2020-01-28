Gov. Baker: Proposed health care legislation will bring down costs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said his proposed health care legislation will make it easier for families dealing with high medical costs.

Baker testified in support of the legislative package, which includes investing in mental health and supporting community health care providers, at the State House Tuesday.

“Twenty-three percent of Massachusetts middle-class families spend more than a quarter of all earnings on health care,” Baker said. “We are getting squeezed at both ends with no relief in sight. The situation we’re confronting has been decades in the making. It’s complicated and there is no silver bullet to solve it.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)