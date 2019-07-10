Gov. Baker proposes bill to boost rideshare safety, improve traffic flow

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced new legislation on Wednesday that he says will boost rideshare safety and improve traffic conditions across the state.

The proposed bill is aimed at strengthening rules governing companies like Uber and Lyft, according to Baker.

Under the bill, anonymous information would be collected and provided to cities and towns so officials and administrators can better plan for changes in traffic flow.

Drivers who stalk or harass riders would be punished criminally if the bill becomes law.

“No question transportation network companies have become an undeniable thread in the fabric of Massachusetts transportation, environment, and overall economy,” Baker said. “This bill enhances public safety, provides necessary information to transportation planners while maintaining confidentiality and reduces administrative burdens on our cities and towns.”

There were 83 million rideshares taken in the Bay State in 2018, according to Baker. He expects that number to jump to over 100 million in 2019.

Baker hopes the bill will help bring about an effective strategy to combat the worsening congestion on roads and highways.

. @MassGovernor announcing new legislation to strengthen laws on ride shares. Bill also requests data from ride sharing companies to be shared with the DPU pic.twitter.com/9NHhbT9sRr — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) July 10, 2019

Governor says may expect 100-million ride shares state wide in 2019. He says the data gathered will be anonymous, just showing the when and the where so communities can try to plan for infrastructure. — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) July 10, 2019

Ride sharing has increased, on roads almost 25 percent between 2017 and 2018 — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) July 10, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)