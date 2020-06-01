Gov. Baker provides update on Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the status of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan Monday afternoon.

He is expected to issue an executive order allowing some employees to return to work in preparation for the second phase which could begin as early as next Monday and that the state is working to provide extra assistance to workers.

For full restaurant guidance, click here.

Phase 2 includes reopening restaurants and hotels.

For full lodging guidance, click here.

“Reopening certain businesses also requires our state to consider how to ramp up other critical services to support our workers and their families,” Baker said. “Today, our administration will also released guidance for childcare, recreational summer camps, and youth programs. These programs can reopen in Phase 2.”

The anticipated executive action will also allow professional sports teams to start practicing again.

RELATED: Baker to sign executive order that will allow pro sports teams to start practicing again

However, sports facilities will remain closed to the public.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)