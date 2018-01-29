EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker an investigation into Steve Wynn is under the hands of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Wynn stepped down as the chairman of the Republican National Committee Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported a number of women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations.

“I think it’s up to the Gaming Commission to work with the other folks in the gaming industry to make a decision about what this means relative to the state statute and all the rest,” said Baker. “I hope they can move quickly on this and render an opinion.”

Wynn Resorts is currently building a $2.4 billion casino in Everett.

