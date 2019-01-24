Gov. Baker readying proposal to help federal workers

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is preparing to present lawmakers with some ideas about how Massachusetts could help federal workers furloughed or working without pay because of the partial federal government shutdown.

The Republican said Thursday that his administration is continuing to look for ways that the state’s unemployment insurance system could be tapped to help the federal workers. He said many are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage or meet other daily costs of living.

There are about 47,000 federal employees living in Massachusetts.

Baker said he hopes to offer some suggestions to lawmakers as early as next week.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said Thursday the Legislature is also looking for ways to help federal workers in Massachusetts.

The government is in its 34th day of a partial shutdown.

